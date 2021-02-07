BETTY C. ELLIS, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Buddy Ellis, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, in SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1929, in Huntington, daughter of the late Kelvin and Glenna Conner Lewis. She is survived by a son, Buddy L. Ellis of Las Gatos, Calif.; two daughters, Brenda and Jerry Powers, and Bonnie and Pat Combs, both of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Patrick W. Jr. (Mindy) Combs, Brian E. (JoAnn) Combs, Amanda Lynn (Barry) Poole and Amy Leeann Powers; six great-grandchildren, Isabella Garrido, Jeremiah Fizer, Jolee Powell, Brice, Sophia and Braxton Combs. She was a member of Crossroads Methodist Church, Huntington. Private family services will be held, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.