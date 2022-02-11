BETTY DELORES KERSEY SMITH FIELDS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Carl Smith and Gerald Fields, died Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.wallaceffh.com.
