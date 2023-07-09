The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BETTY F. CARTER, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 30, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late John L. and Lillian Gothard Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rick Carter; grandson Ricky Carter; two brothers, Paul and Kenneth Carter and two sisters, Dorothy Saunders and Eloise Gue. She leaves behind two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; four great- grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Betty served her customers well as a cashier at various grocery stores, even learning to cut meat at one of the stores. She later retired from Kroger, Huntington, W.Va., and enjoyed traveling. She attended Hyland Heights Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky. A graveside service was held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with Pastor Jeff Ferguson officiating. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you