BETTY JANE BITTENBENDER, wife of Robert Arden Bittenbender, and resident of Wyngate at River’s Edge in Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born October 28, 1923, in Berwick, Pa. She lived a full and meaningful life. She is survived by her son, David Bittenbender; and her daughter, Amy Martin; and her grandchildren, Michael Bittenbender, Stephen Murray and Beth Spencer. She is also survived by numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Formerly of Lime Ridge, Pennsylvania, she was active in numerous social functions associated with the United Methodist Church of Lime Ridge and continued to be active in the United Methodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. She was an avid gardener and quilter. She also was an accomplished organist and spent many hours entertaining her family and friends on her home organ. Private family graveside service will be held at Elan Memorial Park, Lime Ridge, Pa. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

