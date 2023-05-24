BETTY JEAN BRAMMER, 91, entered her heavenly home Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Lillian Ryder Jones, two brothers James and Eugene Jones, two sisters Eloise Grimes and Dema Riley, stepsons David Lee and Dee Brammer, and her husband of 50 years, David F. Brammer. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Henderson of Pinehurst, N.C., and Randy (Linda) Henderson of Chesapeake Ohio; daughter-in-law Anita Brammer of Chesapeake Ohio, and Billie (John) Brooks whom she loved dearly and considered the daughter she never had; 10 grandchildren, Heather Fletcher (Matt), Jessica Huffman (Jason), Travis Henderson (Kristy), Chad Henderson (Gena), Amanda Stumbo (John), Nathan Spurlock (Jamie), Jeremy Brammer (Julie), Ryan Brammer, Bryan Brammer (Misty), and Shauna Rose. She will also be missed by 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that she adored. Betty was a 1949 graduate of Chesapeake High School, a loyal employee of 59 years to Logan and Mingo Corp., a St. Mary's volunteer for 17 years, a member of the Red Hat Society, a charter member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, and attended First Baptist of Proctorville. She was a devoted mother and precious grandmother whose happiest moments were those spent with her family. We find comfort in our sweet memories and in knowing that she is reunited in heaven with a host of family and dear friends. We will cherish her love always. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday May 26, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says
- WV state health officer acknowledges "long-term exposure" PFAS issue after testing reveal drinking water detections
- St. Mary's gala provides guests an 'Enchanted Evening' for a cause
- Huntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports dome
- Former Blizzard star Bermingham dead at 51
- Lawyer's license suspended after grand jury transcript posted online
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Murder case involving missing woman moved to grand jury
- Barboursville hosts third Vineyard in the Village event; other events planned for summer, fall
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
Collections
- Photos: Annual St. Mary's Medical Center Gala
- Photos: Vineyard in the Village
- Photos: Regional softball, Cabell Midland vs. Ripley
- Photos: Regional baseball, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Expression Church breaks ground for "ex dome" sports complex
- Photos: South Point High School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: Hard Hats and Heroes
- Photos: Grace Christian School 2023 Commencement
- Photos: 10th annual “All Aboard BDY”
- Photos: West Virginia Amatuer Qualifier at Guyan Golf & Country Club