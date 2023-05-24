Betty Jean Brammer
SYSTEM

BETTY JEAN BRAMMER, 91, entered her heavenly home Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Lillian Ryder Jones, two brothers James and Eugene Jones, two sisters Eloise Grimes and Dema Riley, stepsons David Lee and Dee Brammer, and her husband of 50 years, David F. Brammer. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Henderson of Pinehurst, N.C., and Randy (Linda) Henderson of Chesapeake Ohio; daughter-in-law Anita Brammer of Chesapeake Ohio, and Billie (John) Brooks whom she loved dearly and considered the daughter she never had; 10 grandchildren, Heather Fletcher (Matt), Jessica Huffman (Jason), Travis Henderson (Kristy), Chad Henderson (Gena), Amanda Stumbo (John), Nathan Spurlock (Jamie), Jeremy Brammer (Julie), Ryan Brammer, Bryan Brammer (Misty), and Shauna Rose. She will also be missed by 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews that she adored. Betty was a 1949 graduate of Chesapeake High School, a loyal employee of 59 years to Logan and Mingo Corp., a St. Mary's volunteer for 17 years, a member of the Red Hat Society, a charter member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, and attended First Baptist of Proctorville. She was a devoted mother and precious grandmother whose happiest moments were those spent with her family. We find comfort in our sweet memories and in knowing that she is reunited in heaven with a host of family and dear friends. We will cherish her love always. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday May 26, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

