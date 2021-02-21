BETTY JEAN MANN KIPP, 79, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born May 7, 1941, in Scottown, Ohio, daughter of the late William Ross and Minnie Mann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wilba Robbins, and a granddaughter, Cara Beth Webb. She is survived by her four children, Nancy Webb, Tommy Childers (Mysti), Mike Childers (Sharon) and Karen Livingston (David); eight grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Mann and Edwin Mann; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, fishing and being outdoors. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.