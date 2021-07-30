BETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born December 16, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., daughter of the late John Langley and Maude Davis Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William McDaniel; and sisters, Kathleen Nelson and Opal Hazelett. Betty formerly served as a church secretary and was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah McDaniel (Jim) Blum of Cranberry Township, Pa., Denise Karen (Carl) White of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kimberly Dawn (Rick) Woodring, Timothy Alan (Deborah) Cox, Daniel Aaron White, David Kenton White, Caitlin White (David) Joyner; great-grandchildren, Caleb Bays, Grace Woodring, Grant Woodring, Lucy Joyner, Miles Joyner, Olivia Cox; brothers, Wendell (Helen) Sebastian of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jim Sebastian of Lavalette, W.Va.; sisters, Phyllis Hutchinson of Kenova, W.Va., Gloria Lynn Sebastian of Camp Dennison, Ohio, and Myrtle Alice Sebastian of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. with her nephew Tommy Kay officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
