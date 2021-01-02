BETTY LEE COYLE THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, entered in to rest on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Heritage Center Nursing Home in Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Flora Coyle; husbands, Everett Hartley, David P. Smith and J. R. Thompson; son, Paul Hartley; and sister, Irene Goldback. Betty was a devout Christian. She was a member of South Point Freewill Baptist Church and also a member of the Tri-State Dulcimer Society. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory one daughter, Sharon (Donnie) Hackworth of South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren, Tonya (Tim) Leighty, Shannon (Ken) Sims, Pete (Teresa) Hackworth, Patricia Schwartz and Dawna (Glenn) Brown; 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild expected in June; one sister, Lynn Shank; and numerous nieces and nephews family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

