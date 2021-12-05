BETTY LEE THOMPSON, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 14, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Edwin Alonzo and Norma Harriet Billups McCaffrey. In addition to her husband, Charles Joe Thompson, Betty was preceded in death by numerous relatives. She was Baptist by faith and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She is survived by her four children, Teresa Church, Rebecca Walters, Sonja Thompson and Eric Thompson; one brother, Edwin McCaffrey; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, with Dr. Dennis Morrello officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary on Monday. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you