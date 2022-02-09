BETTY “BECKY” MILLER WILMOTH, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at her residence. Born September 18, 1932, in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Miller. She was a graduate of Milton High School and received an AB and MA degrees from Marshall University. Betty taught school and was a guidance counselor and coach for thirty-five years. She taught at Williamstown, West Virginia, at Milton High School in Milton, West Virginia, and at Gallia Academy High School and Hannan Trace High School in Ohio. She was inducted into the Gallia Academy Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach in 2002. She is survived by her husband, Paul L. Wilmoth, whom she married on June 25, 1969, in Clifton Forge, Va., and a sister, Mary Virginia Fugate of Culloden, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Miller McDaniel. At her request, there will be no calling hours and no funeral, nor flowers. She wishes all who remember her to have a happy day and do an act of kindness along the way. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is entrusted with “Becky’s” arrangements.

