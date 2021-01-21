BETTY RUTH THOMPSON, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, a loving wife of 67 years to her husband, William N. Thompson, passed away January 18, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 noon Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky., by Pastor Jerry Matt. Burial will follow. Betty was born June 26, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Jennings and Eula White Reynolds. Also preceding her in death were two brothers, John Lesley Reynolds and Robert Glen Reynolds. Additional survivors include one son, Roger (Kay) Thompson; two grandchildren, Aaron (Liz) Thompson and Jessica Rebek; two great-grandchildren, Elias and Shelby Rebek; one brother, Chester A. “Chuck” (Carrie) Reynolds; two sisters, Mildred Cade, Geneieve Frasher; a host of nieces and nephews; and her friends at Guyandotte Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday for the graveside service, which will be at 12 noon. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

