BETTY STAPLETON, 84, died September 29 at home in South Point, Ohio. Betty was born March 18, 1938, in Carter County, Ky. She was the daughter of Ulmott and Cleffie Stapleton. She lived most of her life in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, having graduated from Green High School in 1956. Betty was preceded in death by brothers: Seldon Stapleton, Frankie Stapleton and Rollie Stapleton; sisters, Doris Stapleton Allen, Madeline Stapleton Beebe and infant Phyllis Stapleton. She is survived by special nephew and caretaker, Craig D. Allen of South Point, Ohio, where she made her home; nephews: Mike Allen, Proctorville, Ohio, Randall Allen, South Point, Ohio, Dwayne Stapleton, Titusville, Florida, and Steve Greenman, Holland, Michigan; special niece Kristy Allen Eldridge, Bidwell, Ohio; and many friends. A graveside service led by nephew Mike Allen will be held at noon on October 4, at Burke, Kentucky. Phillips Funeral Home of Ironton, Ohio, is assisting the family.

