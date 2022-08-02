BETTYE JO DUNFEE, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at ProMedica, South Point, Ohio. She was born on October 24, 1927, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late Ralph and Lucille Dolinger. She was preceded in death by her husband Ireland Dunfee; two sisters, Totsy Thorne and Margaret Sowder; and one brother, William Dolinger. She was a retired RN from our local hospitals. She was a world traveler and a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Rick (Debbie) Dunfee of Proctorville, Ohio, and Rod (Kristy) Dunfee of Stark, Fla.; one daughter, Sherry Dunfee of Proctorville Ohio; five grandchildren, Jennifer Howard, Brian Dunfee, Kaity Prevatt, Aaron Dunfee and Patrick Dunfee; three great-grandchildren, Kaden and Alyssa Howard and Sam Dunfee; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
