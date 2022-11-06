BEULAH FAYE JUSTICE, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Clinton Justice, died Nov. 4 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
