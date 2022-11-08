BEULAH FAYE JUSTICE, 87 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. She was born on November 24, 1934, in Athalia, Ohio, to the late Henry and Arley Moore White. She was also preceded in death by her husband Clinton Pete Justice; one brother, Willie Ray White; and two sisters, Dorothy Ellis and Joyce Timms. She was retired from Huntington Manufacturing. She was a member of Proctorville Teresa Chapter #257 O.E.S and was getting ready to receive her 50-year pin. She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy (Carla) Justice and Mike Justice; four grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Justice, Travis Justice, Adam (Elaina) Justice, and Mary (Jeremy) Heffner; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Ruley, Ian Justice, Natalie Heffner, and Rowan Ruley; one sister Nellie Hendrix; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the funeral home with the Proctorville Teresa Chapter #257 O.E.S conducting the service at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
