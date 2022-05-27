BEVERLY ANN BURGESS WHITE, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of William Luther White, died May 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
