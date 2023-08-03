BEVERLY ANN HART, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio left this world on July 25, 2023. She was originally from Coos Bay, Oregon, but after meeting Paul, moved to Chesapeake. She married Paul on December 19, 1964, at the First Christian Church of North Bend in North Bend, Oregon. They spent fifty-eight wonderful years together. She is preceded in death by her mother Nell Keuser, her stepfather Bob Keuser, her father Fred Beck Sr., her brother Fred Beck Jr., her mother-in-law Coral Hart, and her father-in-law Harry Hart. Her memory lives on throughout her husband Paul Hart, her two sons, Scott Hart, and Paul (Misty) Hart, her two beloved granddaughters, Courtney Hart and Olivia Sanders, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her eight family puppies. Beverly lived a wonderful life and was never bored. She worked hard and loved harder. May she forever rest in peace. We love you, Nana! Her visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, and her funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 6th at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. A burial will follow in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
