BEVERLY DIANE MOORE MILLER SMITH, 75, of Ironton, died May 23. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 28 at Woodland Chapel Church, Ironton. Burial following in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

