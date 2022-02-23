BEVERLY KAY BRYSON, 72, of Ironton and Grayson, Ky., mother of Susan Patton, Kelli Blackburn and Allison Robinette, died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 23 at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, Ironton. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

