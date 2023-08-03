The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BILL DWAIN MAYNARD, 84, of Proctoville, Ohio died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 20, 1939, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late James and Ruth Stephens Maynard. He worked for the US Government as a welder and mechanic. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of VFW 1064. American Legion Post 93 Kenova will conduct military rites. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Poole Maynard and two brothers. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly (Adam) Jordan; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Carrie) Poole and grandchildren Carly Harkless, Garrett Jordan, Scott Poole, Hunter Jordan and Alex Poole. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A funeral service will begin at noon with Eulogist Adam Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Grayson, Ky. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you