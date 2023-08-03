BILL DWAIN MAYNARD, 84, of Proctoville, Ohio died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 20, 1939, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late James and Ruth Stephens Maynard. He worked for the US Government as a welder and mechanic. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of VFW 1064. American Legion Post 93 Kenova will conduct military rites. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Poole Maynard and two brothers. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kelly (Adam) Jordan; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Carrie) Poole and grandchildren Carly Harkless, Garrett Jordan, Scott Poole, Hunter Jordan and Alex Poole. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A funeral service will begin at noon with Eulogist Adam Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Grayson, Ky. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
