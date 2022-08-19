BILLIE JEAN SCHNEIDER, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed from this life to be with the Lord on August 13th, 2022. She was born June 30th, 1947, the daughter of the late Gwendolyn Mae Higgins Schneider and William Granville Schneider. She was a graduate of South Point High School. Billie was baptized at Glorious Church of God in Christ, Airlane Court, Burlington, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna Lou Schneider and Brenda Joyce Schneider, and two brothers, George Granville Schneider and Dale Edward Schneider.
Billie is survived by a brother, Ovinton Schneider, Lexington, Ky.; daughter, Lisa (Lawrence) Wright, Westerville, Ohio; three sons, Norman Ferguson, San Diego Calif., Eric Ferguson, Lexington, Ky., and Chad Ferguson, San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Sierra and Trey Wright, Tiger Ferguson and Erica Hayley Ferguson; eight nieces and nephews, Lesley Johnson, Troy Troxler, Alexandra Wallen, Kristen Schneider, Bobby Dale Smith, Cortni Beaver, Brandon Clark and Cole Schneider; great-nieces and nephews, Braxton and Bella Harshaw, Bishop Troxler, Beaux Wallen, Kynzlynn Clark, Myson and Sonari, plus a number of close relatives and friends too numerous to name. Billie was very much loved and will be deeply missed.
Thanks to Community Care Hospice, King's Daughters Medical Center, A&L Home Care, Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley and Patriot EMS, where special people like Maeggan Quinn, Raven Payne and Janet Crockrel made her feel special and well taken care of. Also, special thanks to Linda and Dave Payne, Denise Johnson and Terri Schneider, who were more than relatives, but brother and sisters of family love. "Thank you so much, you are all angels here on earth."
Pallbearers will be Eric Ferguson, Chad Ferguson, Ovinton Schneider, Troy Troxler, Dave Payne and Brandon Clark.
A funeral will be held at noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. Pastor J.D. Crockrel will officiate. The song "I Won't Complain" by Jessie Coleman. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow at Burlington 37 Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ELIZABETH PERRY, 93, of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly of Milton, died Aug. 16. Memorial servi…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.