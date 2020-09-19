Essential reporting in volatile times.

BILLIE RUTH DAY, 74, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. The Canard, W.Va., native was born October 12, 1945, a daughter of the late William and Ida Mae Day. Billie was a 1963 graduate of South Point High School and attended Ohio University. She was such a loving and giving person who cared greatly for her family. She will be missed by her special friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four children, Beatrice Devore, Leslie, Tyrone and Thelma; grandson, Jerome Antwaine Yancey; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Yancey; special friend, David F. Smith. She is survived by three granddaughters, Stacie D. Yancey, Andrea R. Crews and Courtnie Mabry, all of Huntington, W.Va.; one grandson, Tai L. Yancey of Ashland, Ky.; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. There are no services scheduled at this time. To offer the Day family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

