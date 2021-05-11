BILLY EUGENE AKERS, 75, of Ironton, husband of Wilma Jean Abner Akers, died May 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Akers Contracting and Excavating. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. 

