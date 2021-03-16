BILLY JOE BURGESS, 82 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Clariece Ann Burgess, died March 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. March 17 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will follow the service in Yatesville (Ky.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

