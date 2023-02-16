BIRCH LORAN COPLEY, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Janet Copley, died Feb. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired general contractor. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Feb. 18 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
