BLANCHE D. KING, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at home. She was born November 22, 1938, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Mina Shavor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles King; three sisters and five brothers and great-grandbaby Hackworth. She is survived by one son, Johnnie (Pam) King; and one daughter, Patty (Phillip) Earl; four granddaughters that she loved very much, Valerie (Jay) Morrison, Brittany (Adam) Buckley, Amanda (Michael) Johnson and Charly Earl (Matt Hackworth); seven great-grandchildren that she loved very much, Elizabeth, Tara, Phillip, Jackson, Aurora, Michael and Carson; and two special caregivers, Ruth Nance who was like her daughter and Gail Thompson. Thank you for all you did for our mom. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.