My friend, My husband, BOBBY E. WILLIAMS, 84, of Crown City, Ohio, left this world for a better place on June 10, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Harlen and Olene Williams, born on June 16, 1937. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Dolores Turley Williams; grandchildren, Michael and Zac Nichols; great granddaughter, Bella Nichols; one brother, Kenny (Pam) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, mother, sister, Eldonna Fulks, and a very loving daughter (Robin) two years ago. Bob was a heavy equipment operator for Riley Development. I thank my church family for being there for me, my good neighbors, Ed and Iva, also my nieces and nephews: Liz, Bonnie, Dorothy, David, and Michael, and Zac and Ashley. Bob attended Forest Glen Independent Church, Crown City, Ohio. The family requests no flowers please. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Huntington, WV, or Forest Glen Church in care of Dorothy Short 2729 Swan Creek Rd. Crown City, OH, 45623. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bro. Jimmy Sims and Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

