My friend, My husband, BOBBY E. WILLIAMS, 84, of Crown City, Ohio, left this world for a better place on June 10, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Harlen and Olene Williams, born on June 16, 1937. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Dolores Turley Williams; grandchildren, Michael and Zac Nichols; great granddaughter, Bella Nichols; one brother, Kenny (Pam) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, mother, sister, Eldonna Fulks, and a very loving daughter (Robin) two years ago. Bob was a heavy equipment operator for Riley Development. I thank my church family for being there for me, my good neighbors, Ed and Iva, also my nieces and nephews: Liz, Bonnie, Dorothy, David, and Michael, and Zac and Ashley. Bob attended Forest Glen Independent Church, Crown City, Ohio. The family requests no flowers please. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Huntington, WV, or Forest Glen Church in care of Dorothy Short 2729 Swan Creek Rd. Crown City, OH, 45623. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bro. Jimmy Sims and Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Ray Allen Blankenship
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Charles E. Adkins
- Gary Lee Bunn
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp