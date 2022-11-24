BOBBY LELAND FARRIS, 72, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born on July 3, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Ottie and Opal Midkiff Farris. He was also preceded in death by his wife Brenda Farris; grandmother Olive Thompson; grandson Cody Webber; and six siblings. He retired from Chesapeake Local School District with more than 30 years of service. He was a Vietnam Army veteran. He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Webber; two sons, Bobby Joe Farris and Jeff Farris (Regenia); seven grandchildren, Whitney, Tiffany, Trevor, Emily, Tony, Abigail, and Zoey; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Donnie Dale Farris; one sister, Tammy Adkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and several very close friends that he enjoyed spending time with. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Finch officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
