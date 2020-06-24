BOBBY WADDLE, 69, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Tamara Waddle, died June 20 at a local nursing home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
