BONNIE GAYLE ROWE, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jimmie Rowe; and her parents, Leonard and Esther Conner. She is survived by her sister, Linda (Gary) Rudolph of Newark, Ohio; three children, son Mike (Susan) Rowe of Mechanicsville, Va., son Tim (Beth) Rowe of St. Paris, Ohio, and daughter Lisa (Ricky) Morris of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaron (Ali) Rowe, Chris Rowe, Tara and Kyle Sutherland, Timothy (Casie) Rowe, Garret (Angela) Rowe, Ryan (Lexy) Rowe, Jordan Rowe, Ryan (Sammie) Wheeler and Alli Penix; five great-grandsons and seven great-granddaughters and one on the way; several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher. She leaves behind an amazing testimony. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Brian Schneider. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you