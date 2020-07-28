Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BONNIE JEAN COLLINSWORTH, 74, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away July 26, 2020. She was born December 10, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Kelley Collinsworth. Bonnie was a 1963 graduate of Ironton High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio Wesleyan University and her master’s degree from Virginia Tech University. Bonnie was a retired school teacher from the Ironton City Schools with more than 35 years of service. She dearly loved her family and friends and enjoyed the time spent with each one. Bonnie was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ironton, Ohio, and was very active in its ministry, Harvest For The Hungry. Those left to cherish her memory is an aunt, Helen Guthrie of Columbus, Ohio, several cousins and her many friends. Due to Covid-19 protocol, a graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, Section 11, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, OH 45638 with Pastor Sam Peters Officiating. There will be a visitation at the cemetery from 11:15 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638. Online condolences may be made to the Collinsworth family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.