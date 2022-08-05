BONNIE JEAN SIMPSON, 79, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Carl David Simpson, died July 31 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Union Baptist Church, 10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill. Burial will follow in Flagsprings Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses would be appreciated. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

