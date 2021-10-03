BOYD WAYNE BLAKE, 50, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Detroit, Michigan, native was born January 11, 1971; a son of Shirley Ola Blake of Lesage, W.Va., and the late Anse "Sonny" Cleveland Blake. Boyd was a 1989 graduate of Barboursville High School and the Police Academy in 1995. Boyd began his career in law enforcement in August of 1995 as a patrolman with the Proctorville Police Dept. and served as the Chief of Police until 2001. Deputy Blake started his career at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department on September 11, 2001 as a correction officer. He rose through the ranks and became a Road Deputy and was most recently serving as the Process Server. Boyd served with honor and dignity and was well liked by all that knew him. Although he was deep in enemy territory he had an undying love for Michigan football. He has many achievements to show for, but his greatest achievement of all was being a husband and father. Boyd strived on being a family man and friend. He has many friends who were like brothers and sisters, that will sure miss those karaoke nights in the basement. As Boyd would say after every song, “Nailed it.” He was always up for a good time and was most definitely the life of the party. He spent his free time gardening and tinkering around the house. He had a major impact on our community and will be loved and missed by so many. In addition to his father, Boyd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Anse and Dorothy Blake; and a brother-in-law, Casey Kerns. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jenny Lind Kerns-Blake; seven children: Keely Kerns, Haley Blake, Macy Caudill, Maddison Blake, Boyd Blake II, Josey "Jos" Kerns and Casey Blake; one grandson, Kason "Tink" Donathan; three sisters and a brother: Yvonne (Jeff) Carter, Becky (Brett) McComas, Sonny (Mary) Blake and Tonya Blake all of Lesage, W.Va.; a special cousin that was like a brother, Darryl Blake of Atlanta, Ga.; nieces and nephews: Brad Carter, Timmy (Amber) Carter, and Mike (Jessica) McCmaster of Lesage, W.Va., Sonny (Annie) Blake, Justin and Samantha Blake of Lesage, W.Va., Britney Blake of Lesage, W.Va., Kierra and Alexis Kerns, Kelton (Olivia) Jones of Chesapeake, Ohio, Jaden, Ethan and Landon Kerns of Chesapeake, Ohio; mother-in-law, Debbie Depriest of Ironton, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Mitchell (Krissye) Kerns of Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Rev. Paul Bartrum officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church.
