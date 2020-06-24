BRADLEY SCOTT MARKINS, age 50, of Ironton, Ohio, died in an automobile accident near Bucksnort, Tennessee, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born December 12, 1969 in Ironton, Ohio, Brad was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church, where he was baptized on April 7, 1985. He graduated with honors from Ironton High School in 1988, having played basketball, baseball, track and cross country. As a senior, he received the Allied Signal Award for excellence in math and science. He attended Ohio University in Athens, and earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in 1992, as well as a Master’s of Science in 1994, both in mathematics. Employed since 1996 as a pension consultant at retirement plan management firm Benefit Plans Services, Inc., in Huntington, Brad held the position of Vice President. He was a member of the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries and held several exam-based professional designations conferred by that organization, including QPA, QKA and ERPA. Brad was also an adjunct professor of mathematics and taught courses over the years at both Marshall University and Ohio University Southern Campus. Brad was a devoted father and grandfather, and his primary passion was spending time with his children and grandchild. He was an avid sports fan, and had an extraordinary knowledge of and appreciation for contemporary music. He was a food aficionado who sought out great food wherever he went. He enjoyed playing poker, and any game of chance that allowed him to practice his command of arithmetic. He was a student of great books, cinema and television, enjoyed running, and coached many seasons of youth basketball and baseball. Brad was preceded in death by his father, David E. Markins. He is survived by his partner, Nancy K. Miller; mother, Sandy Bradley Markins Cloran; step-father, Lou Cloran; brother, Ryan (Kathy) Markins; the mother of his children and former spouse, Noel Vass Smith; daughter, Ali (Kyle) Hankins; son, Conor (Lexi) Markins; special nephews, David and Dylan Markins; niece, Lacy (Norman) Carter; grandson, Ayden Hankins; and three step-sisters and two step-brothers. He also will be missed by countless friends, and his beloved dog, Kali. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer the Markins family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.
