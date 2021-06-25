BRENDA CAROL BROWN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, died June 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
