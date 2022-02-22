BRENDA ELLEN BURD CHINN, 63, from Proctorville, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Brenda was born March 31, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of Patricia Burd of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Leslie Burd. She was a graduate of Chesapeake High School class of 1976 and attended classes as a psychology major at Ohio University in Athens. Brenda was a dedicated wife to the late Greg Chinn and mother of three. In addition to her husband Greg and her father Leslie, she was preceded in death by her brother, Judge Charles Burd. Along with her mother she is survived by her brother, Bruce Burd of Proctorville; her long time significant other, Clinton Perkins of Huntington; her three children, Carrie Chinn, Heather Chinn and Charles Chinn, all of Proctorville; and four grandchildren, Zander, Lyla, Oakleigh and Milana. Brenda was a kind spirit and faithful friend with an infectious smile. She brought joy to the lives of all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
