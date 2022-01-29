BRENDA GAIL HORAN, 63, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Horan, died Jan. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was the founder and director of Michaels Grace Place. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Tri-State Worship Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local food bank or homeless shelter. Wallace Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.

