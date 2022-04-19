BRENDA GALE OSBORN, 72, from Grove City, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. Brenda is the daughter of the late Haskell and Lucille Osborn of Kenova, W.Va. She was a 1967 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. Brenda is survived by five cousins, Sharon Mayle, David Stump, Mike Williams, Kim Stegeman and Teresa Keller. Honoring her request, Brenda was cremated. There were no services. Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service-Grove City was in charge of cremation.

