BRENDA JOYCE PERRY, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Ronald Perry, died Sept. 14 at her son’s home in Chesapeake, Va. She retired from the Veterans Administration. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

