BRENDA KAY ANNESS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 20. Graveside service will be noon on Wednesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One by One Animal Rescue at www.onebyoneanimaladvocates.com. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
