BRENDA KAY BLANKENSHIP, 66, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, wife of Bob Blankenship, died June 12 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She worked for the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Child Support Enforcement Agency. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at the Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, 525 State Route 650, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

