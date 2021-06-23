BRENDA LUE ROSS, 70, of Ironton, widow of Lester Ross, died June 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. She was a camp host for Vesuvius Camp Ground (Wayne National Park). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
