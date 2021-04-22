BRENTON MASSIE, age 85, of Ironton, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at home. Born in Ironton on October 10, 1935, he was the son of Curtis and Nona Belle Metz Massie and the husband of Janet Simonin Massie. He retired from the railroad after 40 years. In addition to his wife, survivors are Megan Massie, Laurie (Larry) Brister, Janet (Ed) Lambert, Gary (Gwen) Ainsworth, Eddie Ainsworth; grandchildren, Aaron (Erin) Jones, Hannan (Doochul) Kim, Tara Davidson, Caryn (Brent) Turvey, Sarah (Matt) Razor, Rick (Megan) Rice; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Jeff Canfield will officiate the service, and burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home. 

