BRETT A. TAWNEY, 52 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Noreen Wilson Tawney, died Feb. 23 in Community Hospice, Ashland. He worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Honoring his wishes friends and family having antique vehicles to drive them for a final ride together. www.wallaceffh.com.

