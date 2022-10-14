BRIAN CHRISTOPHER LAYNE, 36, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2022, in St Mary`s Medical Center. Brian was born on December 7, 1985. Brian is survived by his mother, Pamela Ross and stepfather Kevin Ross, his beloved sister Nikki (Brandon) Layne-Kovarick, niece and nephew Gemma and Cash Kovarick, his grandparents Karl and Dora Butcher, his loving aunts Jan Keatley and Cindy Reed, his aunt Kristin (Glen) Calder, and uncle Tommy Butcher. Chris was passionate about helping others, his friends and family meant everything to him. As he never knew a stranger, you could count on a helping hand or a smile, mostly a laugh to brighten your day. We will be having a celebration of life service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Stop The Suffering (animal rescue) in his honor, as he loved all animals and his work with the rescue. Donations can be sent to Paypal.me/stsohio or mailed to P.O. Box 21703 Columbus, Ohio 43221. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
