Britton Brinkley Barlow

BRITTON BRINKLEY "BINK" BARLOW, age 92 of Ironton, died peacefully on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn Robinson Barlow and is survived by his second wife Frances Fletcher Roberts Barlow and his three children. He worked at C&O Railroad, Allied Chemical, and Sturm Machine Company in Barboursville; W.Va. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Phillips Funeral Home is serving the family.
