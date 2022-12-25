Britton Brinkley Barlow
SYSTEM

BRITTON BRINKLEY "BINK" BARLOW, age 92 of Ironton, died peacefully on Thursday December 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn Robinson Barlow and is survived by his second wife Frances Fletcher Roberts Barlow and his three children. He worked at C&O Railroad, Allied Chemical, and Sturm Machine Company in Barboursville; W.Va. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Phillips Funeral Home is serving the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you