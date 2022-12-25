BRUCE C. SHOEMAKER, 78 of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after a long illness. He was born August 25, 1944, in Wilmington, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents: father Carter and mother Geneva; several brothers and sisters; and a stepson, Timothy. Bruce is survived by his wife Lucreta of South Point, Ohio; his children, Stacey Bias of Ona, W.Va., and Michael Shoemaker and his wife Tina of Hurricane, W.Va.; stepdaughters Kimberly Baldridge and her husband Grant of Russell, Ky., and Anita Wallace of Ironton; five grandchildren, Tyler Shoemaker, Taylor Shoemaker, Molly Crager, Jaydon Hawthorne, and Caden Shoemaker; and five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Makynli, Braxtyn, Skylar and Oaklyn. The family would like to thank Anita for always helping out, ProMedica Hospice Services, and River Run Healthcare of Franklin Furnace, Ohio. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Family and friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

