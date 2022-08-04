On Sunday, July 31, 2022, BRUCE COLLIER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 15, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Vernon Estel and Wanda Wright Collier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Collier. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Helen Collier; two sons, David (Penny) Collier of Chesapeake, Ohio and Jason Collier of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Easton and Addison Collier; one sister, Trina Collier and one niece, Heather Burcham. Bruce was the owner and operator of Collier Trucking and an active member of Big Branch Church in Chesapeake. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral will be 11 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home with Pastors Randy Henderson and Michael Wright officiating. Burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

