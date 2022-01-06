BRUCE LYNN JOHNSON, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home. Born December 21, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, William Jennings Johnson and Doris Williams Johnson; his wife, Sheila Keefer Johnson; grandson, Joshua Blake; brother, Dennis Johnson; and sister, Brenda Winkler. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Jerri Blake; son, Bruce “Aaron” Johnson; five grandchildren, Jacob Spencer, Zachary Johnson, Thomas Johnson, William Johnson and Dyan Blake; two great-grandchildren, Logan Spencer and Layla Spencer; and his mother-in-law, Wanda Keefer. Bruce graduated from Huntington High School and was a US Army veteran. After retiring from the VA, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his much loved family. He was known as a great cook and often shared his baked goods with friends and neighbors. Bruce was also a member of the Chesapeake Christian Church. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at noon at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton, West Virginia. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

