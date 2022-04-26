BRYAN E. MAYNARD, 83, of Dover, Ohio, passed away April 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He was born January 28, 1940, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Truman E. and Sarah (Gannon) Maynard. Bryan honorably served our country in the United States Army and the Navy. He worked as an electrician for many years before his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dakota Maynard; along with his four brothers, Tommy, Donnie, Truman, and Billy Joe Maynard. He is survived by his four children, Dennis (Goldie) Maynard, Tina (Gary) Barber, John Dee Maynard, and Bryan (Jessie) Maynard; brother, James (Anna) Maynard; sister, Nancy Maynard; five grandchildren, Michael (Kari) Barber, Jaimie Huebner, Christal Foley, Kennedy, and Trenton Maynard; his great-grandson, Brooks Barber; along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Randy Henderson officiating, and American Legion Post #93 will be conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

